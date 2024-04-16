NXT TV results (4/16): Moore’s review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a steel cage match, Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde, Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice, Noam Dar vs. Dijak

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 16, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Clips of fans arriving to the WWE Performance Center were shown. Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Dijak vs. Noam Dar (w/Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson). Noam tried to take Dijak down with strikes. Dijak came back wtih a choke. Noam worked on Dijak with Muay Thai roundhouses. Dijak shoved Noam to escape the corner. Noam took down Dijak with a backfist and tackle for a two count. Dijak fought his way to his feet. Noam rolled to the Meta Four for a time out. Dijak hit Noam with an impressive slingshot clothesline. Dijak reversed Noam into a Guillotine Choke.

Dijak escaped by tackling Noam to the corner. Dijak gave Noam a knee to the gut and garbage toss heading into the picture-in-picture.[c]

Dijak and Dar traded hands while in a Figure Four. Dijak had the rally with forearms and a basement hook kick. Dijak worked on Dar with clotheslines. Dijak gave Dar chest chops with the crowd behind him. Dijak hit Dar with the Time to Fly Suplex. Dar blocked a discus move with a Guillotine. Dijak escaped and gave Dar a High Justice Suplex for a good nearfall. Vic made sure to squeeze in a “new era” line.

Dar and Dijak blocked each others’ suplex. Dar kicked Dijak in the knee cap. Dar crotched Dijak on the top rope by avoiding a big boot. Dar actually hit Dijak with a Fisherman Buster. Dijak kicked out and quickly transitioned into a Juji Gatame. Dijak escaped with a rollup. Dijak caught Dar with a superkick. Dar dumped Dijak to ringside and hit him with a diving axe handle. Dar dropkicked Dijak into the steel steps. Dar caught Dijak with a Judas Effect for a good nearfall.

Dar called for the Nova Roller but Dijak blocked it with a superkick. Dar caught Dijak with a superkick and superman punch. Dijak came back with a strong discus Yakuza Kick. Dijak called for Feast Your Eyes. Oro Mensah got on the apron and ate a superkick from Dijak. Dar hit Dijak with the Nova Roller for the distraction win.

Noam Dar defeated Dijak via pinfall in 12:14.

John’s Thoughts: Great match with a surprising finish. While I am a bit tired of Noam’s distraction finishes, it was utilized well here. Yes, Dijak eats another loss, but it looked like he was the one being spotlighted here. It seems like WWE sees him more than just a “good hand” these days. Which is why I was super surprised that Noam wasn’t just a fodder opponent for Dijak. It’s also noticeable that crowds are really into Dijak’s babyface moveset. Noam had one of his best matches in NXT US. Credit to both him and Dijak for making each other look great out there. Now they’ll probably run this back with Dijak neutralizing Meta Four and getting his win back.

Ava welcomed Ilja to her office. Ava noted that next week is week 1 of Spring Break In. Ilja noted that he’ll end Trick Williams’s NXT Career there. Ava noted that it’s not fair that Trick has to wrestle before his big match against Ilja. Ilja agreed. Ava booked Ilja in a match this week where he gets to pick his opponent…

Lola Vice made her entrance…[c]

A cinematic vignette aired for Tatum Paxley. She said she grew up being told to “be a good girl”. Living live like a fairy tale. She said no matter how good she was, no one wanted to play with Tatum Paxley. She said the cool girls didn’t want to be her friend, but she made them. She said she found the one thing that she will always be there for, the NXT Women’s Championship. Tatum named a long list of NXT Women’s Champions.

She then stopped at Lyra. She said “I loved you”. Tatum said she wanted to be Lyra because Lyra was the closest thing to good. Tatum said she was being a good girl by letting her help Lyra keep the championship. Tatum said the title made them real best friends. Tatum chuckled and said that Lyra lost the thing she loves the most. The championship.

Tatum said Lyra broke her heart. B-roll footage aired of Tatum turning on Lyra. Tatum said Lyra means nothing to her. Tatum said Roxanne Perez is the coolest girl in class, but she can play things like that now, she needs the actual belt. Tatum said Lyra was in her way…

John’s Thoughts: Great piece of video package to add some character development to Tatum Paxley. She sorta just started randomly acting like a creepy stalker out of nowhere, so it’s good to finally have context to match the replackage. What’s interesting, is I feel like her character might get more over than Lyra in the feud because Lyra is in the spot where she doesn’t have enough character development (yes the NXT crowd can go into business for theirselves, but it was a bit telling that Lyra was getting booed and “you tapped out” chants).

Sol Ruca made her entrance. Vic noted that Lyra video is going to give him nightmares…

2. Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca. Ruca tripped up Lola and showed off a bit of her athleticism. Sol reversed a hip toss into a X Factor. Lola came back with a hard backfist. Lola hit Sol with rapid kicks. Lola yelled “I’m a latina!” and hit Sol with a hip attack for a two count. Lola hit Sol with an axe hick combo. Lola worked on Sol with kick pad roundhouses. Lola put Sol in a sleeper.

Sol rallied back with running strikes. Sol hit Lola with a power slam and moonsault for a two count. Lola avoided a slingshot. Sol went for her finisher but Lola grabbed the legs. Sol got a two count off a sunset flip. Sol caught Lola with a superkick. Blair Davenport ran out to knock Sol off the top rope. Lola hit Sol with a Spinning Hook Kick for the victory.

Lola Vice defeated Sol Ruca via pinfall in 4:16.

Natalya appeared on the big screen and challenged Lola to a NXT Underground match in two weeks…

The NXT Anonymous stalker cam caught Ridge Holland snapping on Joaquin Wilde and slamming him into the wall. Ridge walked away looking disappointed at himself…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Sol seems to be a step back since before her injury, but her being a developmental wrestler against another developmental wrestler gives her the benefit of the doubt. Plus we know how athletic she is so practice makes perfect because she has a lot of potential. I like Lola integrating more grappling into her striking base. Her working with Natalya will definitely do her wonders and it should be a fun edition of NXT Underground.

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary They sent the show to a cinematic…

Cheesy sitcom music aired. Ariana Grace met up with Gigi Dolin in a park. Grace talked to Gigi about a makeover. She said she wants to do this to fight for world peace. Grace said she’s here to help Gigi shake off her harsh exterior. Gigi said she wanted to wear all black, but Grace said that was out of the question. Grace said Gigi has to open her mind and she’ll have Gigi looking like her in no time…

Ridge Holland was in the ring looking mopey as usual. Joaquin Wilde came out to the LWO theme…

3. Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde. Holland wanted a handshake, but Wilde went right for the attack. Ridge shoved Wilde to the ground. Wilde came back with a corkscrew crossbody. Wilde dumped Ridge to ringside. Ridge avoided a plancha. Ridge then worked on Wilde with right hands. Ridge accidentally punched the steel post. Ridge took Wilde off the apron with a clothesline.

Ridge worked on Wilde with European Uppercuts. Ridge hit Wilde with a headbutt and release Belly to Belly. Wilde avoided a corner splash. Ridge launched Wilde with a Pounce. Ridge broke up his own pin. Wilde reversed a power bomb with a DDT. Wilde rallied back with hands. Wilde hit Ridge with a springboard leg lariat and shortarm double boot.

Wilde yelled LWO. Wilde did a nice matrix duck and dumped Ridge to ringside. Ridge caught Wilde out of the air at ringside and hit him with a power slam. Ridge hit Wilde with a modified elevated DDT for the victory.

Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde via pinfall in 3:58.

Shawn Spears smirked as Ridge passed by him on the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: They’ve toned down the “dad” parts of his act, but he’s back to playing that cringeworthy mopey dad character. They are really trying to get this over, it’s just really hard to extrapolate any entertainment value from this gimmick. It looks like Shawn Spears is back into emperor Palpatine mode. I kinda want to fast forward to the point where Ridge just gives in to the dark side to be Shawn’s heavy.

“Earlier today” a doctor told Josh Briggs that he is cleared even though he has an injured rib. Briggs met up wtih Ivar and told him that he’s ready and clear to face Oba Femi. Ivar said it’s safer to heal up and allow him to face Ivar first. Briggs told Ivar to go back to raw and get his ass kicked by Sheamus again. Ivar aid if it’s going to be like that, they should face each other to figure out who will Oba. Briggs told Ivar to put on his war paint and meet him in the ring…

A cheesy Brinley Reece twitter video was shown where she was working out with Enofe and Blade. Blade and Brinley were trying to get Enofe to buy into their positivity kool aid…

The D’Angelo Family were shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Small note, fun seeing Ivar drop the whole “viking” thing. I remember they did that documentary on NXT years ago that told us that he’s actually a down to earth dude and it’s Ray Rowe who does the cosplay thing in real life. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ivar lean more into a realistic character.

Andre Chase met with Thea Hail backstage and said they have to talk after last week’s gambling revelation. Hail agreed to sit down. Chase said he actually had his gambling habit under control and his bet was more of his confidence in Thea Hail to succeed and win the championship. Chase said he had to throw in the towel because he also cares for Thea’s well being over any wrestling match. Thea said he should have told her earlier and she apologized with a big hug…

Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, Luca Crucifino, and Adriana Rizzo made their entrance in formal attire. Tony took a mic and noted that when he and Stacks lost the tag titles, he set off for rapid growth in the Family. Tony D said yes, he’s not champion. He said he and Stacks made Pretty Deadly “disappear” a year ago. Tony D talked about how Stacks and Luca will bring gold to The Family, Rizzo is a future star in the women’s division, and he faced one of the hardest fights of his career. He said it’s all about going one more round.

He was cut off by Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp made their entrance. Dempsey confronted Tony D. Tony D brought up how they were hired to take out one of their own. Luca said to not mention any specifics in public. Luca brought up that they owe Tony D money. Luca said to pay up or face The Family. Damon Kemp said what was done was supposed to be for the honor of fighting. Tony D cut off Damon. Tony D told them all to not come at him like that. Tony D then said that the Heritage Cup looks nice. Dempsey said to not look at that cup. He said it represents competition and shouldn’t be held by a two bit gangster. Dempsey then called Tony D a scumbag and said he can’t let Tony disrespect the cup. Tony took off his jacket and gave Charlie hands. The mafia dudes dumped the heels to ringside heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Welp, they just pulled out the Tony D murder card to write Drew Gulak out of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Doesn’t have to mean it’s the end because Pretty Deadly survived. They did get a little bit wordy, but it kinda feels like an upgrade with Dempsey being the center of the faction.

[Hour Two]