NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Walter vs. Nathan Frazer.
-“Die Familie” vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff in an opening round tournament match to determine No. 1 contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.
Powell’s POV: This is billed as Walter’s final match in NXT UK before he moves to NXT 2.0. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
