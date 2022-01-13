AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

-CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears.

-Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue.

-The return of Cody Rhodes.

Powell’s POV: I thought they set up “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson for this episode, but it was not listed with the matches above when the broadcast team announced the lineup. Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. They will be live from the same venue on Friday for AEW Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from next week’s show in Washington, D.C. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com