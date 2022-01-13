Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BIT match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-AAA Reina De Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C in a title vs. title match.

-Mike “Speedball” Bailey vs. Jake Something.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Black Taurus vs. Matthew Rehwoldt. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Destination X 2010 today at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.