By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBC has renewed Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” for a third season. The show was created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan, who is the sister of WWE executive Nick Khan. Read the full story on the renewal at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: One of the younger viewers of Johnson’s character made his in-ring debut on a recent episode. So the third season should feature even more of Johnson’s early pro wrestling career.