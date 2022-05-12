Jeff Hardy on who inspired him to wear face paint, looks back on his AEW Dynamite debut

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Jeff Hardy

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On his AEW Dynamite debut: “The biggest thing from that night was: ‘How do I go out there and do the Juke, and not upstage my brother? How can I mix it up and juke on the run?”

On face paint inspiration: “I reached out when I was 12 years old and touched Sting on the shoulder in Fayetteville, North Carolina at the Cumberland County Civic Center – and I want to make somebody feel the way he made me feel.”

Other topics include the Hardys’ first Dynamite match against Private Party, meeting Tony Khan, AEW’s stacked tag team division, the Hardy Brothers versus the Young Bucks, dancing with Danhausen, the Hardys’ final run in pro wrestling, how many more Swanton Bombs he’s got left in him, and why coming to AEW was an absolute “no brainer,” and why music is such an important part of his life.