AEW Collision lineup: New Unified Trios Champions to be crowned on tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne for the vacant Unified Trios Titles

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a lumberjack match

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong

-Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos

-Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida

-Hologram debuts

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

Powell's POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington.