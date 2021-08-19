ROH Glory By Honor lineup for the two-night return to Philadelphia (reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the Glory By Honor Night One event that will be held on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Bandido vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH World Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring.

-Brian Johnson vs. EC3.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Bateman and Dutch.

-Demonic Flamita vs. PJ Black vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom vs. Danhausen vs. Mike Bennett in a six-way mayhem match.

-Rey Horus vs. Silas Young.

-Angelina Love and Mandy Leon vs. Vita VonStarr and a mystery partner.

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the Glory By Honor Night Two event that will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Matt Taven vs. Vincent in a cage match for Taven’s shot at the ROH World Championship.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Delirious, Hallowicked and Frightmare for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Rush and Dragon Lee.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita.

-Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen vs. Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams.

-Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle.

-Miranda Alize and Rok-C vs. Chelsea Green and Willow.

-World Famous CB vs. LSG in a Pure Rules match.

Powell’s POV: ROH is also streaming both shows on HonorClub. With this being such a loaded weekend, we are looking for reports or basic results from both nights. If you are attending or watching one or both shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.