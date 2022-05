CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin and Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in Owen Hart tournament qualifiers, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women’s Championship, Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent, Chris Jericho vs. Santana, and more (31:41)…

Click here for the May 4 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.