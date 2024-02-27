Premier Wrestling Federation “Goodbye Crystal Coast” results: Vetter’s review of Bojack vs. Patrick Scott in a Loser Leaves Town match, Colby Corino’s Proving Ground Scramble match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Goodbye Crystal Coast”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

February 24, 2024 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

This show was built around a “loser leaves town” match between rising star Bojack and veteran Patrick Scott. Frankly, there was no mystery about who was losing and leaving, though. In an update the NEXT DAY, Patrick Scott announced he has joined WWE and will be writer’s assistant for Smackdown.

This is the large pole barn that is their training center. As the show opened, Colby Corino is in the ring with four trainees. However, he said he has five people in mind for this match, and he introduced No. 5., a black guy named Merrick Donovan. He got on the mic and introduced himself. He appears to be as short as Colby. They literally didn’t introduce anyone else…

1. Colby Corino defeated Dylan Crossley, Merrick Donovan, Jack Tatum, Jackson Drake, and Maurice to win the “Colby Corino Proving Ground Scramble” at 9:52. As the match began I now know Merrick, and I know Dylan Crossley, who looks like Jungle Boy. And yes, Colby wrestled in this match with all the students. Crossley hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 2:30. Donovan hit a Dragon Suplex. Jack Tatum hit a dive to the floor at 4:00. Colby hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone. Merrick hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Crossley hit a Blockbuster move for a nearfall. Colby hit a Styles Clash, but then he dove to the floor rather than go for the pin. Colby hit a modified One-Winged Angel on Crossley for the pin. Messy and disjointed, as one would expect with a group of youngsters, even with Colby doing his best to keep the match flowing.

2. Cody Fluffman defeated Tungsten Redd at 9:14. Fluffman is a modern Blue Meanie; rotund and silly and cartoonish in a bright pink outfit, and I’m admittedly not a fan. Redd always reminds me of Erick Rowan/Redbeard-meets-Texas Chainsaw Massacre; he’s tall and wears a butcher’s apron, but he has long bright red hair. Redd attacked from behind. Fluffman rolled his massive body over Redd and “steamrolled him.” Cody hit a running boot in the corner. Redd hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 4:00. Cody ripped off his shirt and hit a Stinger Splash, a belly-to-belly suplex, and a body splash for a nearfall at 6:00. Redd hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a believable nearfall. Fluffman hit some hard punches and a series of kicks to the chest, then a Doctor Bomb/gutwrench powerbomb for the clean pin.

3. “The Exceptions” August Fears and Ricky Hendrix defeated “The Path” Aaron Cox and Trey Havoc at 11:18. All four men are Black. Fears and Hendrix won their match here last month and they are relatively newcomers. Havoc is a big man and similar to Keith Lee, and his face reminds me of D’Lo Brown. Fears opened; he wears boxer’s trunks with his name imprinted on it. Cox opened for his team and he’s bigger and thicker, and he easily tossed Fears to the mat. Havoc entered and hit some loud chops. Ricky made the hot tag at 4:30, but Cox hit a backbreaker over his knee on him.

Hendrix and Fears began working over Cox in their corner. They hit a team suplex at 8:00. Cox hit a hard German Suplex, dumping Hendrix high on his neck. Havoc made the hot tag and began beating up the heels. Havoc hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 10:30. Fears and Hendrix hit a double zig-zag (jumping inverted DDTs) to pin Havoc. The announcers were shocked the newcomers won again. Decent action.

4. Diego Hill vs. Ryan Galeone went to a time-limit draw at 21:06. This is the match I tuned in for, and this is a rematch from a stellar bout these two had at the Wrestival in Massachusetts over New Year’s weekend. Diego is the rising star I always describe as Wes Lee-meets-Cedric Alexander, while Galeone is the tall bald guy who is Mike Knox-meets-Luke Gallows. HIll opened with a quick kick to the thigh and backed off; he’s giving up a lot of height and size to the taller Galeone. Ryan grabbed him and hip-tossed him across the ring, and Diego immediately clutched at a sore back from a prior match. Diego hit an enzuigiri at 2:00, but Galeone hit a kick to the stomach that flipped Diego.

Galeone leaned Hill against the ropes and hit a LOUD chop at 3:30. Diego fired up and hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Galeone hit a dropkick, which is impressive for a man his height and size. Galeone hit a kneedrop on the neck at 7:00 and he was in charge. Diego fired back with a hard kick to the chest, then a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Diego hit a springboard doublestomp on the back, then a springboard spin kick for a nearfall at 9:30. Galeone got angry and hit a loud overhand chop to the chest. Diego hit some forearm strikes. Diego hit a handspring-back-spin kick, but Galeone hit a decapitating clothesline.

Galeone tried a German Suplelx, but Diego rotated and landed on his feet, and he hit a buzzsaw kick to Galeone’s head. Galeone hit an impressive spin kick to the head and they were both down at 12:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Galeone hit a running knee, then a chokeslam for a believable nearfall. Diego put Galeone on his shoulders and did an airplane spin into a powerbomb. He dove off the ropes, but Galeone hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall, and the commentators were going nuts. The crowd now chanted “Fight forever!” Galeon held Diego above his head and dropped him for a modified Go To Sleep kneestrike for another believable nearfall at 15:00. The bell rang, and we have a time limit draw (at my clock at 15:12), and fans chanted “Five more minutes.” (I didn’t stop my clock.)

Galeone left the ring and got back in and agreed to five more minutes; the bell rang to restart at 16:10 on my clock. Diego hit a series of forearm strikes, then blows to the back and he was fired up. However, Galeone hit a roundhouse kick and a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Diego nailed a Stundog Millionaire stunner. He hit more running clotheslines in the corner. They both sold being winded. Diego nailed a dive through the ropes but it didnt’ knock Galeone down. Diego then hit a flip dive to the floor on Galeone, and this time it knocked Ryan off his feet. They got back in the ring. Diego nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 20:00 so we have about one minute remaining.

Diego hit a grazing Pele Kick in the corner. Diego hit a double-jump corkscrew moonsault, but the bell rang announcing we had a time-limit draw at 21:03. (By my time, Diego still had seven more seconds to score the pin.) Some of the crowd again chanted for five more minutes. This is the sort of match that both men should put in their ‘resume’ to show what they can do in the ring. I still see Diego as a top rising star who needs to be booked two or three times every week.

5. Kaitlyn Marie defeated Billy Brash in an intergender match at 14:42. Kaitlyn is vastly improved and she has dropped a LOT of weight in the past year. The commentators said this is Brash’s first match in PWF in five years. I don’t know him but he’s white and wore a black-and-white jacket, and a fedora hat with a feather in it. They had an intense lockup and he clearly has a significant size and muscle mass advantage on her, and I struggle to find this believable. She tried a shoulder tackle at 3:30 but he didn’t budge. She chopped him with equally little effect. He teased a punch but pulled back as she recoiled and cowered. She teased ballroom dancing with her; he held her wrist but hit a short-arm clothesline! “He’s not treating Kaitlin any different than any other competitor,” a commentator said.

She hit a suplex at 5:30. He applied a cravat and it’s clear he’s a full head taller than her. Kaitlyn hit a senton and a rolling buttsplash for a nearfall at 8:00. He teased a Dusty Elbow to the head but instead hit a kneestrike to her jaw, then a suplex for a nearfall. He hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. He went for a sunset flip but she blocked it and dropped all of her weight onto his chest for a nearfall at 11:00. She hit a running buttbump and a Stinger Splash. She got him up onto her shoulders, showing off her strength, and she hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. She hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Billy hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall at 13:30 and he was shocked she kicked out. Kaitlyn hit a pair of back suplexes and a German Suplex. She hit a Vader Bomb for the pin. Being as she’s a regular here and I’ve never seen Brash, this outcome was expected.

6. “The Kings Gate” Mason Myles and Donnie Ray defeated “Sigma Mills” LDJ and Sawdust at 13:48. The Kings Gate are the heels here and they were loudly booed. Sawdust wore his lumberjack outfit. The bald LDJ and Myles began brawling before the bell, so Ray and Sawdust brawled too; the commentators pointed out the bell hadn’t rang to start the match. Sigma Mills clotheslined them both to the floor. The bell finally rang at 1:30 to begin. LDJ is much taller and thicker than these other three, and he hit a powerslam on Ray for a nearfall. The heels began working over the smaller Sawdust in their corner. Ray hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:30. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner.

LDJ finally made the hot tag at 9:30 and he hit a series of clotheslines. He nailed a Spinebuster on Myles for a nearfall. Myles hit a tornado DDT on LDJ, then a Snow Plow for a nearfall at 11:00. Myles hit a Hart Attack clothesline. Sawdust and LDJ hit stereo flapjacks for nearalls. LDJ went for a suplex but Myles (on the floor) tripped him, allowing Ray to fall on LDJ for a believable nearfall; the ref actually the cheating! Ray hit LDJ with a weapon and he applied a sleeper, and LDJ was knocked out. The ref checked LDJ, saw he was out, and called for the bell. One of the commentators believed Ray hit LDJ with a roll of quarters. The crowd loudly booed this outcome.

* Before the next match, Patrick Scott’s father did ring introductions. (I think every person in this building knows the outcome but I think this is going to be an emotional scene.) They acknowledged that Scott is a four-time champion, and he hugged his dad on the way to ringside. Diego Hill came back to ringside to introduce his friend and frequent teammate Bojack, and they hugged, too. (Strange that Scott’s long-time partner, Chance Ryzer, isn’t part of this. Maybe he interferes later?)

7. Bojack defeated Patrick Scott in a Loser Leaves Town match at 24:35. Bojack is the 350+ Black man with long dreadlocks and I’m a huge fan. Scott has issued this challenge “because he has nothing left to lose.” The bald Scott is maybe an inch taller but he’s definitely at a size disadvantage. They traded some punches at the bell. Scott hit a dropkick. Scott leapt at Bojack, but Bojack caught him and nailed a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00. Scott hit a so-so-lookng huracanrana; he went for a dive through the ropes but Bojack caught him and he slammed Patrick stomach-first on the ring apron; he rolled Scott in the ring and got a nearfall at 4:00. Bojack hit another backbreaker over the knee, then a release suplex.

Bojack hit a suplex for a nearfall and was in charge of the action. He applied a Boston Crab at 6:30. Bojack hit a hip-toss, sending Scott all the way across the ring. Scott finally hit a missile dropkick at 11:00 and they were both down. Scott tried some clotheslines that had no effect. A dropkick pushed Bojack back a step but not off his feet, either. Scott hit an enzuigiri and that staggered Bojack. Scott charged, but Bojack nailed an STO uranage. Scott hit a dive to the floor but Bojack stayed on a feet. A second dive, same result. So, a third flip dive finally knocked Bojack down. “How do you say goodbye to either of these men?” a commentator asked. Scott hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 13:30 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant.

Scott hit a 619, then a slingshot spear through the ropes for a nearfall at 15:30. Fans and some wrestlers walked up to the ring and began pounding on the mat. Scott hit a German Suplex. Bojack nailed a Pounce and Scott “landed in a different zip code,” a commentator said. Bojack nailed a second-rope Superplex for a nearfall at 18:30. Scott got up and hit some punches and a superkick, then a DDT for a nearfall. Bojack nailed the Bojack Bomb/sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 21:00 and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. Scott hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, then a second-rope leaping DDT at 22:30, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Bojack hit a clothesline but only got a one-count. Scott hit a superkick. Bojack hit a pop-up forearm strike, then a piledriver move for the pin. That was really good stuff.

* The crowd was still standing by the ring and pounded on it and chanted “thank you, Patrick.” He got on the mic and thanked the fans and got a nice applause. He began untying his boots while talking. “Thank you for one of the most fun, although sad ending matches I’ve ever had,” he said to Bojack. “I’ve been doing this for almost 11 years now.” He began thanking all of his friends in PWF and said he never gave up. He isn’t sure when fans will see him again. “Just know I went out doing what I love.” Fans again chanted “thank you, Patrick!” Bojack took the mic but he dropped it. He helped Scott to his feet and they hugged and the fans applauded. He then continued untying his boots as all the wrestlers hopped on the ring apron and clapped along with the fans. The camera focused on his boots as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: Two great matches carried this show. Bojack is a rising star and I believe he’s still in his early 20s, so his stamina is pretty good for a man of his weight. He’s getting a lot of bookings and there was never a sense he was losing this match. I think every pro wrestler, when they decide it’s time to move on with their life and do something different, would love to have the send-off that Scott had here.

As expected, the Diego Hill-Ryan Galeone match was really good, too. I love seeing Diego and Bojack team up because they are such different wrestlers but they really make it work. If someone has an IWTV account and doesn’t want to watch the whole show, at least check out these two matches. Some of the guys in the third match really impressed me. I’ve seen LDJ a few times now and he has the size and look to be a star; I feel like something is missing right now but he could break out. While I dislike intergender matches, I again have to applaud Kaitlyn Marie for working so hard, including a significant loss of weight, without looking unhealthy, either.