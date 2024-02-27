NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes meet face-to-face

-Noam Dar defends the Heritage Cup Championship against a member of No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne)

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Von Wagner vs. Lexis King

-Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan

-Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino

-Ridge Holland speaks

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).