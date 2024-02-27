NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes meet face-to-face
-Noam Dar defends the Heritage Cup Championship against a member of No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne)
-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
-Von Wagner vs. Lexis King
-Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan
-Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino
-Ridge Holland speaks
