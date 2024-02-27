AEW Collision rating for Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama headlined show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 385,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: There was no Collision on February 17 due to NBA All-Star weekend. The February 10 Collision drew 491,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Shockingly, Bryan Danielson having good matches with aging Japanese legends that most American fans are unfamiliar with is not the key to ratings success. Who knew? For comparison sake, the previous night’s Rampage drew 364,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating.