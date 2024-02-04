Booker T sidelined after undergoing medical procedure, will miss NXT Vengeance Day

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT color commentator Booker T announced that he will not be able to work tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day event. “I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have,” Booker wrote on social media (see his full statement below).

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Booker the best in his recovery. There’s no word yet regarding who will replace Booker on commentary tonight. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Vengeance Day at 7CT/8ET.