UWN Prime Time Live lineup: Two matches set for next week’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Eli Drake vs. Watts.

Powell’s POV: Watts is Eric Watts, who appeared on WWE Tough Enough back in 2011 and has been working independently since then. UWN also advertised Karl Fredericks, Ray Rosas, and The Friendship Farm for Tuesday’s show. The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.



