NXT TV viewership down

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 636,000 viewers for USA Network. The viewership count was down from the 665,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that delivered 4.626 million viewers for TNT. The NBA game doesn’t explain this week’s NXT’s decline, as last week’s NBA playoff game delivered 5.265 million viewers.