NXT TV viewership down

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 636,000 viewers for USA Network. The viewership count was down from the 665,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that delivered 4.626 million viewers for TNT. The NBA game doesn’t explain this week’s NXT’s decline, as last week’s NBA playoff game delivered 5.265 million viewers.
Tuesday TV
America’s Got Talent on NBC: 7.083 million viewers
Hawks-Bucks on TNT: 4.626 million
England-Germany on ESPN: 1.634 million
Ukraine-Sweden on ESPN: 1.538 million
College World Series on ESPN: 1.411 million
WWE NXT on USA: 636,000
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 30, 2021
