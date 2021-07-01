What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the return to Wednesday nights

July 1, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 883,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 649,000 viewership mark drawn by Saturday’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The last Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite was on May 19 and delivered 821,000 viewers. Dynamite was then bumped to Fridays and one Saturday airing due to the NBA Playoffs before it returned to its usual Wednesday slot last night. Thurston estimated that Dynamite drew a .35 in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.