10/25 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory audio review: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung for the Knockouts Title, Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view event: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung for the Knockouts Title, Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles, and more (35:02)…

