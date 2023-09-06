What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis (reports needed), AEW Collision and Dynamite grades and poll results, Braun Strowman, The Barbarian, Wendi Richter, Low Ki, Jillian Hall, Leroy Brown

September 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The show includes the fallout from Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Indianapolis. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority F grade in the post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent, and A was a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority F grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 20 precent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Barbarian (Sione Vailahi) is 65.

-Wendi Richter is 62.

-Low Ki (Brandon Silvestry) is 44.

-Jillian Hall is 43.

-Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is 40.

-The late Leroy Brown (Roland C Daniels) died of a heart attack and stroke at age 36 on September 6, 1988.

