09/09 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Powell and Barnett on the AEW turmoil, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks stripped of titles and suspended, Tony Khan’s handling of the situation, Paul Levesque’s interview with Ariel Helwani, Braun Strowman’s return to WWE, AEW Dynamite discussion

September 9, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: AEW turmoil, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks stripped of titles and suspended, Tony Khan’s handling of the situation, Paul Levesque’s interview with Ariel Helwani, Braun Strowman’s return to WWE, AEW Dynamite discussion (105:03)…

Click here for the September 9 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

