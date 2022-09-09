What's happening...

09/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Eddie Edwards vs. Heath, “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey, Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Digital Media Championship, Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura, Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

September 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. Heath, “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey, Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Digital Media Championship, Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura, Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose, and more (18:10)…

Click here for the September 9 Impact Wrestling audio review.

