Impact Wrestling TV rating opposite the NFL season opening game

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 60,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 104,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.02 rating drawn last week. Neither Impact nor the NJPW show that followed on AXS cracked the top 150 cable ratings on Thursday. The September 9, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 111,000 viewers and drew a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the first game of the 2021 NFL season.