Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Eddie Edwards vs. Heath, “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey, Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Digital Media Championship, Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura, Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey: A match that looked good on paper and more than lived up to expectations. I don’t know how long Aussie Open will be sticking around, but they will give a nice boost to the tag division while they are in Impact. While I have no problem with Austin and Bey dropping this match, hopefully the duo will be slotted into a meaningful program soon.

Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura: A nice television match between the veteran King and the debuting Uemura, who is on loan from NJPW. Uemura showed good fire and did a nice job of playing to the crowd at times. The fans rallied behind him by chanting for him in his first match with the company. King’s issues with Mia Yim ultimately led to Uemura picking up the win. I’m curious to see where things go between King and Yim. Are they setting up an intergender match? Is this leading to Yim’s husband Keith Lee coming over from AEW for a one-off match?

Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose: James stated in a promo last week that she wanted to start at the bottom and work her way into contention for a Knockouts Title shot. So it’s logical that she followed up by working with someone who isn’t on the Impact roster. James also stated that she will retire if she loses a match or fails to win the Knockouts Championship. That stipulation didn’t add anything to this predictable match, but it will once she starts working with some bigger names.

Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Digital Media Championship: I still couldn’t care less about the title involved in this feud, but the program between Myers and Gujjar continues to be entertaining. The DQ finish of their latest match was underwhelming, but they quickly made up for it by announcing a ladder match for the September 22 edition of Impact.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Eddie Edwards vs. Heath: The challenger for the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory needed outside interference and a distraction to beat Heath with a low blow? The post match angle between Edwards and Alexander was also underwhelming. Edwards ranting about the big war taking place that people don’t recognize is a big groaner.

Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie: A good match between a pair of standouts in the Knockouts division was brought down by the disappointing and far from surprising ringside drama. Valkyrie feels like she’s spinning her wheels while the creative forces use her and Rosemary to get the Jessicka character over. Jessicka did a nice job in her first match in this new role. It feels like Jessicka is what she is at this point. She can be a fun loving mid-card act without further help from Valkyrie and Rosemary.