Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada for the X Division Championship

-Moose and Steve Maclin vs. “Decay” Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

Powell’s POV: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match for the Digital Media Championship has been announced for the September 22 edition. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the No Surrender 2008 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on PCO vs. Jonah. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).