Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Sacrifice go-home show, Impact in 60 cracks top 150 list

March 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 144,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 134,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 117th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode finished 130th with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Impact In 60 classic cracked the Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings for the first time with 85,000 viewers and a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

