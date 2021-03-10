What's happening...

03/10 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for Sacrifice including big announcements regarding the main event and the Rebellion main event, Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera, ODB vs. Susan

March 10, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for Sacrifice including big announcements regarding the main event and the Rebellion main event, Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera, ODB vs. Susan, and more (22:26)…

Click here for the March 10 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.