Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential premiere viewership count

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential delivered 79,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The premiere focused on the Gino Hernandez edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series.

Powell’s POV: The Owen Hart season finale produced a series high 349,000 viewers for Vice back in May. The Confidential show is a 90-minute look back at past episodes and is co-hosted by Conrad Thompson and Dark Side of the Ring series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.