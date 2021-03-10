What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential premiere viewership count

March 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential delivered 79,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The premiere focused on the Gino Hernandez edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series.

Powell’s POV: The Owen Hart season finale produced a series high 349,000 viewers for Vice back in May. The Confidential show is a 90-minute look back at past episodes and is co-hosted by Conrad Thompson and Dark Side of the Ring series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

