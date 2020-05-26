NWA Carnyland video for week two

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA released the following preview for today’s episode of Carnyland, which can be viewed below.

Carnyland 002 takes you inside a rumor that’s got all the citizens of Carnyland up in arms. What is the rumor that’s the talk of the National Wrestling Alliance? We do know a special emergency council meeting was called to be held after the show at https://www.patreon.com/ Carnyland.

Watch how this rumor spreads through Carnyland and like all wrestling angles, it has a twist that you should have seen coming but likely it won’t be spoiled by Joe Galli’s news reporting. Does it involve NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis and Strictly Business? What about the President of The NWA, Willam Patrick Corgan? Could Carnyland already be closing after one week?

If you’re new to Carnyland, check out the debut episode here – https://youtu.be/4_fNb1oz4pA

Powell’s POV: The National Wrestling Alliance’s Carnyland episode two premieres today at 5:05CT/6:05ET. Watch the episode below or via the NWA YouTube Page.



