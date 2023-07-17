What's happening...

Bayley injured at WWE live event, provides an update

July 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bayley suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland. She posted an update on social media that showed her icing her bad leg and wrote, “I’ll be alright, thanks everyone.”

Powell’s POV: The footage of the match is scary, as it appears as though Bayley’s knee gave out when she during her match with Asuka and Charlotte Flair. I’m guessing that she will undergo further evaluation, perhaps including an MRI. Here’s wishing her the best.

