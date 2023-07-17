WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Gunther vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci barred from ringside

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

-Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.