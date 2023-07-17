WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Brock Lesnar appears
-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Gunther vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci barred from ringside
-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match
-Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match
Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
Be the first to comment