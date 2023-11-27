Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday in Volusia County, Florida. Sytch, who worked as Sunny in WWE, faced up to 26 years for causing the March 25, 2022 car accident that took the life 75 year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter. Once Sytch completes her sentence, she will be on probation for another eight years and her driver’s license is permanently revoked. Sytch apologized to the family in a statement prior to her sentencing.

Powell’s POV: Given the number of DUI related offenses that Sytch had prior to this one, it feels like justice was finally served. It’s just a shame that it did not occur before an innocent person lost his life.