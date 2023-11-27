AEW Dynamite rating for the Thanksgiving eve edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 845,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 823,000 viewership total for the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from the prior week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Last Tuesday’s NXT finished with 622,000 viewers a 0.22 rating on USA Network. Dynamite held up well compared to the prior episode despite Thanksgiving eve typically being a tough night for television. However, the numbers were down compared to one year earlier when the November 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 880,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Thanksgiving eve edition. The ratings are delayed due to last week’s Thanksgiving holiday.