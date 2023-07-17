MLW Fury Road PLE main event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce the main event of the Fury Road premium live event.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Willie Mack in a title fight at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15. The event has a special 6pm bell time.

Fresh off of defeating John Hennigan and Lio Rush in a contenders challenge, Willie Mack has clinched a title shot against the new World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane.

Mack will now challenge for his first world heavyweight championship live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

On the other side of the ring stands the new World Champ, Alex Kane. The captain of the Bomaye Fight Club, Kane choked out Hammerstone to win the 9th World Champion in MLW history.

When reached for comment by MLW.on the first challenger of his reign, Kane simply sent 14 consecutive laughing emojis.

Will it be the “Summer of the Mack” or the solidification of a new era in MLW under Alex Kane’s reign?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS TBA Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

Willie Mack

Mance Warner

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

“International Popstar” B3CCA

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead! More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com. Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. *** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME *** General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm. DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows: 4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148. The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

Powell’s POV: The match looks fun on paper, but I have to question the idea of running head-to-head with AEW All Out over the crowded Labor Day weekend. On a side note, it’s interesting that Alexander Hammerstone, Lance Anoa’i, and Juicy Finau are not among the advertised wrestlers for Fury Road. I guess we’ll see if that changes as we get closer to the event.