WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for the Clash of Champions go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans.

-Roman Reigns takes part in an in-ring interview.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.



