What's happening...

WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

July 15, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping
July 14, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Conor Rafferty

1. Maxine Dupri defeated Ivy Nile. Dupri won via pinfall in 5:00.

2. El Grande Americano beat Austin Theory. Americano won via pinfall in 6:10.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.