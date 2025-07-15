WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping

July 14, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Conor Rafferty

1. Maxine Dupri defeated Ivy Nile. Dupri won via pinfall in 5:00.

2. El Grande Americano beat Austin Theory. Americano won via pinfall in 6:10.