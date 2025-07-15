NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Jesse Ventura, Boogeyman, Cherry, BxB Hulk, Heath Slater, Anna Jay

What's happening...

July 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from the Great American Bash premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Ventura is 74.

-Boogeyman (Marty Wright) is 60.

-Former WWE wrestler Cherry (Kara Drew) is 50.

-BxB Hulk (Terumasa Ishihara) is 45.

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller) is 42.

-Anna Jay (Anna Jernigan) is 27.

