WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for the two-night stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: Punk won a gauntlet match on Raw to earn the World Heavyweight Championship match. Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament, and Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament to earn their title shots. This will be the first two-night SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the event streams on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).