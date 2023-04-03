Shane McMahon and Finn Balor injury updates coming out of WrestleMania 39

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Shane McMahon suffered a torn quad during his impromptu match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39. Paul Levesque announced the news during the post show press conference.

-Finn Balor suffered a massive cut on his head during his Hell in a Cell match with Edge. The injury was caused by a ladder that struck his head and required staples to close.

Powell’s POV: Balor released a photo of the cut that can be viewed below, but it’s definitely not for the squeamish. Balor was able to finish the match after reportedly getting the staples at ringside during the time that the match was halted. There’s no word as to whether he will be sidelined. Meanwhile, Shane suffered the injury while performing a basic leapfrog. When you think of all the crazy stunts that Shane has done over the years, it’s crazy that a basic leapfrog what is likely the most serious injury he’s had. Here’s wishing both men the best in their recoveries.