House of Glory “Texas Invasion” results (7/11): Vetter’s review of HOG Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu vs. HOG Champion Charles Mason in a winner-take-all match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

House of Glory “Texas Invasion”

July 11, 2025, in Haltom City, Texas, at the Haltom Theater

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

The crowd was maybe 250, and it was packed. This show was up against ROH (which drew 1,500-2,000) and GCW (which drew maybe 600) in the Dallas area that night. The lighting over the ring was mediocre at best, and the crowd was in the shadows. Jason Solomon provided commentary. Haltom City is a suburb located northeast Fort Worth, so it’s part of the Dallas-Arlington-Fort Worth metro area.

* Daron Richardson came to the ring, holding his HOG Cruiserweight Title belt, and he got on the mic. He said his scheduled opponent, Laredo Kid, didn’t show up, so he was issuing an open challenge… but it won’t be a title match! That got boos. It was accepted by Danny Orion, who I consider a top-five talent in the New Texas Pro roster.

1. Daron Richardson vs. Danny Orion. With the way he styles his hair, HOG regular Richardson always makes me think of the Velveteen Dream. The bell rang, but Daron rolled to the floor and stalled. Some mat reversals early on, and Daron kept stalling. Daron hit a flapjack and made a cocky one-footed cover at 5:00. He hit a snap suplex and did the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, drawing boos.

Danny hit his own Three Amigos rolling suplexes, drawing the required “Eddie!” chant. Danny nailed a flip dive to the floor at 7:30. In the ring, Daron hit a stunner and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 9:00. Orion nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Richardson distracted the ref, hit a low blow punt kick, and a modified swinging uranage for the tainted pin. Good match and the crowd loudly booed the finish.

Daron Richardson defeated Danny Orion at 11:04.

* We have another replacement in the next match, as “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire aren’t here, so Fly Def is taking their spot.

2. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Fy Def” Warren J and Zack Zilla for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Solomon said this was the Texas debut for Lyon and Black. I’ve seen Fly Def multiple times, including a recent Reality of Wrestling show from Houston. Midas opened for his team, but Fly Def immediately worked him over. Lyon hit a flip dive through the ropes at 2:30, and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Midas was pushed shoulder-first into the ring post, and Fly Def stomped on Black and worked him over for several minutes. (I’ll point out here that I love how these first two matches have the New York guys facing the Texas guys. That’s what these super shows should be!)

Jay finally got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a Dragon Suplex and an enzuigiri. Warren J got a rollup for a nearfall. Lyon hit a series of jab punches and chops on Warren J. Fly Def hit a team stunner move for a nearfall. Lyon hit a double German Suplex. Midas got back in and hit a 619. Lyon hit a Lionsault at 9:00. Midas hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Fly Def hit a team crossbody block move on Midas for a nearfall, but Lyon made the save, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. All four got up and traded punches. TME hit “The Grand Finale” (team X-Factor faceplant) for the pin. Good action.

Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 11:58.

3. Carlos Ramirez vs. Brick Savage. Another New York vs. Texas match. Ramirez is tall and wears blue jeans, and I always compare him to Big Bill in his body size. Savage is comparable to Bronson Reed in look and body type, so we have two BIG guys in this one! An intense lockup to open. Ramirez hit a dropkick, so Savage rolled to the floor. Ramirez hit a flying dive over the top rope onto Brick at 1:30; he got a nearfall back in the ring, and he kept Savage grounded. Brick hit some blows that dropped Ramirez, and he hit a shoulder thrust in the corner.

Ramirez hit a huracanrana at 5:00, then a Mafia Kick. Savage hit a running splash into the corner and double-knees to the chest, then a running boot. He applied a Cobra Clutch on the mat and kept Ramirez grounded. Ramirez hit a swinging faceplant at 7:30, then a rolling Koppo Kick! Savage hit a suplex, and they were both down. Savage hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Savage missed a moonsault. Ramirez hit a big German Suplex, then a pumphandle powerbomb for the pin. Good hoss fight!

Carlos Ramirez defeated Brick Savage at 10:23.

4. LC Mox vs. Eddie Martinez vs. LVJ vs. Bam Bam Malone vs. Matty Ight vs. JJ Doze. Outside of Doze (who has appeared in just a handful of HOG scrambles), I don’t know any of the five Texas-based guys in this match at all. Mox is tall with a decent physique, and for the heck of it, I’ll make an Erik Watts comparison. Eddie is Latino, and he’s shorter, and Solomon said he has a prior win over Matt Riddle. LVJ is a slender Black man who has a young Ron Killings look. Malone is apparently a 10-year pro, and he has long curly hair. Matty Ight is short and slender with long hair to the small of his back. Doze is really short compared to a few other guys in this one. Malone superkicked Doze.

Malone hit a back suplex on Matty Ight for a nearfall at 1:30. Ight hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Martinez hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on Ight. Ight hit a stunner. Mox and LVJ got back in the ring and stomped on Ight. Doze hit a double missile dropkick. Ight dove through the ropes on two guys. Mox hit a spinebuster at 5:00, then a top-rope moonsault to the floor, and that popped the crowd. Doze hit a flip dive through the ropes. LVJ hit a second-rope powerbomb on Ight at 7:00. Mox hit a spear on LVJ. Doze hit a Lungblower, then a frogsplash on Mox for the pin. An alright match; I sensed the crowd really didn’t know anyone in this match.

JJ Doze defeated LC Mox, Eddie Martinez, LVJ, Bam Bam Malone, and Matty Ight at 7:31.

5. JD Griffey (w/Jay Leonard) vs. Amazing Red for the VIP Heavyweight Title. Red came out first and got a nice pop. JD has been with Shane Taylor Promotions in the past; he’s always given a shootfighter vibe, and he wrestles barefoot, and he was booed. The crowd chanted profanities at JD’s personal ring announcer. Griffey dropped him with a forearm strike at the bell and again was booed. Red hit a spin kick to the jaw at 1:00. Red dove through the ropes, barely grazing Griffey as he more-or-less overshot him, and Red crashed to the ground. They fought at ringside.

Red punched Jay Leonard, then hit a series of chops on Griffey. JD suplexed Red onto the ring apron at 3:30, and he took control. In the ring, he whipped Red into a corner at 5:30. Solomon just noted how Griffey has been in Shane Taylor Promotions at a prior ROH show. Griffey hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall, and he was frustrated that he didn’t get the pin there. Red nailed a Buzzsaw Kick at 7:30, then a superkick. He nailed a leaping Flatliner, and they were both down. Red hit a Superman Punch.

Red hit a huracanrana at 9:30 and a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. JD avoided a Code Red, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Red flipped over and got a nearfall. JD went for a cross-armbreaker, and he turned it into a Triangle Choke, and he switched to an ankle lock. This crowd wasn’t as loud as it should have been. They got up and traded forearm strikes. JD set up for a package piledriver, but he instead hit a shoulder breaker over his knee at 13:00.

Griffey then snapped the left arm, but he only got a one-count, and JD threw a fit! “Do you believe this?” Solomon said. They fought on the ropes, where Red hit a Super Code Red for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Red applied his own cross-armbreaker; Griffey rolled him over for a nearfall. Red hit an enzuigiri, but he missed a move into the corner. Griffey immediately applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, and Red tapped out! Solomon was shocked that Red tapped out. The crowd chanted, “Thank you, Red!”

JD Griffey defeated Amazing Red to retain the VIP Heavyweight Title at 15:36.

* A 15-minute intermission went 26 minutes. That’s just unacceptable.

6. Indi Hartwell vs. Hyan for the HOG Women’s Title. Indi won this title after Megan Bayne was stripped of the belt, and this is her first title defense. They locked up at the bell, and Indi has a slight height advantage. Hyan rolled to the floor to stall. They fought on the floor at 2:00; it’s really dark outside the ring. Indi leaned Hyan against the guardrail and chopped her. Back in the ring, Hyan repeatedly stomped on her in the corner and took control. She applied a leg lock around Indi’s waist at 4:30, and the crowd rallied for Hartwell.

Hyan hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 6:00. Indi hit some more clotheslines and a spinebuster for a nearfall. She held a tuft of Hyan’s hair and braided it into her own hair! Indi hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded rollups. Hyan hit a spear for a nearfall. Indi applied a full nelson and slammed Hyan face-first to the mat for the pin. Good match.

Indi Hartwell defeated Hyan to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 10:12.

* The lights went out!!! When they came back on, Shotzi Blackheart jumped in the ring and hit a DDT on Indi! “She’s not even supposed to be here!” Solomon shouted. (I’ll note that Shotzi’s match in GCW was early in that show, so she had plenty of time to make it to this show! A Google map search showed it was about a 35-minute drive from Gilley’s in Dallas to this venue.) I’m happy to report I was unaware of Shotzi’s appearance here.

7. Zilla Fatu (HOG Crown Jewel champion) vs. Charles Mason (HOG Heavyweight champion) in a winner take all match. Zilla came out first; he’s closing in on a year of holding this title. Mason just won his belt in a shocker over Mike Santana on the last HOG show, via cashing in a Money In The Bank-type contract. (Mason also just wrestled in Massachusetts 24 hours earlier.) This crowd was HOT as the ref showed off both belts, and we’re underway! They circled each other in the ring and listened to the crowd. Solomon put over 25-year-old Zilla, stressing he still has less than two years of in-ring experience. Zilla immediately hit some chops, but Mason ducked a Samoan Spike.

Zilla set up for a dive to the floor, but Mason spit some fluid in the eyes and hit a DDT on the ring apron. They brawled on the floor, and Mason raked the back and hit some loud chops. Zilla went for the Samoan Spike, but his thumb hit the ring post at 5:00, and the crowd reacted in aghast at the sound. In the ring, Mason stomped on the damaged hand. “If the thumb wasn’t broken, it probably is now,” Solomon said. Mason fish-hooked the mouth and kept Zilla grounded. Zilla hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 7:30, and that fired up the crowd. Zilla hit a senton and they were both down.

They fought in the corner, and Mason bit Zilla’s forehead. Zilla now tried a sleeper, but Mason fought free. Zilla nailed a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 10:30. Mason bit Zilla’s thumb, then he hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Mason hit his Meteora in the corner, then his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 13:00. Zilla nailed the Samoan Spike for a nearfall, but Mason got a foot on the ropes. Zilla went for another Samoan Spike, but Mason intentionally hit a low blow. The ref saw it and called for the bell.

Zilla Fatu defeated Charles Mason via DQ at 14:34; both men retain their respective titles.

* Mason rolled to the floor, got a chair, and hit the ref with it. Zilla hit a uranage on the ring apron, and he threw a chair at Mason’s head (and I really hate that.) Mason got up and was bleeding heavily from his forehead. They continued to loop the building and fight through the crowd. This fight went on for several minutes after the match had officially ended. “This is exactly what I would have expected from these two,” Solomon said.

Final Thoughts: An enjoyable show, but it sure seemed like this Texas crowd knew the New York-based HOG talent more than the Texas guys on the show. (Yes, it’s a HOG show, but I expected more support for the local talent.) And I’ll reiterate that all the matches had an HOG regular taking on a Texas-based wrestler. A very good main event with great crowd heat takes first, and I did like that Hyan-Indi match for second. Red and Griffey weren’t always on the same page, but they earned third.

Many of the Texas guys in the scramble I didn’t know were a bit out of their depth on this one, but the others on this show — Orion, Hyan, Savage — are among my favorites to watch from the Texas scene.