Kylie Rae announces that she is unwell and is no longer a pro wrestler

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kylie Rae issued the following statement via her Patreon page on Monday.

Good morning,

I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell.

I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.

I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand.

When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.

During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount.

Thank you for your understanding.

Powell’s POV: Rae was scheduled to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. She did not appear as advertised and this is her first statement since she missed the show. Here’s wishing her the best during what seems to be a challenging time.



