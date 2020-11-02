WWE announces custom chair partnership

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce its partnership with My Custom Sports Chair.

WWE and My Custom Sports Chair have partnered to offer custom folding Adirondack Chairs that are available now exclusively on MyCustomSportsChair.com. The chairs will feature imagery and logos of WWE Superstars Triple H, Roman Reigns, John Cena, The Rock and Undertaker along with WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

In addition to WWE, My Custom Sports Chair has partnerships with the NFL, MLB, NCAA, NHL and NASCAR, and is the only officially licensed, fully customizable Adirondack sports chair on the market.

The product is completely weather tested for year round use in all climates and is made with HDPE recycled resin, which prevents warping, fading and splintering. The adult and mini chairs are perfect for backyards, patios, recreation rooms and countless other indoor/outdoor settings. The convenient folding feature on all chairs makes for easy storage and portability.

All products are manufactured and assembled in Stoney Creek, ON, Canada with over 60,000 units in market since 2015.

Powell’s POV: If you’ve ever wanted to put your butt on the face of a WWE star, this is your lucky day.