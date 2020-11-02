NJPW announces Super J-Cup 2020 for live stream in December

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the Super J-Cup 2020 event will be held on Saturday, December 12. The event will be held in the United States and will stream live on New Japan World with the entrants representing various promotions. The following wrestlers have been announced for the eight-man, single elimination tournament:

-El Phantasmo (NJPW – Bullet Club)

-Clark Connors (NJPW/LA Dojo)

-TJP (Freelance)

-ACH (Freelance)

-Blake Christian (GCW)

-Chris Bey (Impact Wrestling)

-Rey Horus (ROH)

-Lio Rush (Freelance)

Powell’s POV: The location for the tournament was not announced, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it played out at a fan-free Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, which is where the NJPW Strong show is taped. We’ll let you know the location and the brackets once NJPW announces more details.



