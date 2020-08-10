MLW CEO Court Bauer on the possibility of running shows during the pandemic

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW CEO Court Bauer addressed the possibility of restarting the company by running shows during the pandemic. “I’ve been very encouraged by how the UFC, NBA, the NHL, Top Rank Boxing and DAZN Match Room boxing have managed operations as they restart,” Bauer stated in an MLW website piece. “We’re also seeing TV and film start back up in certain regions in a cautious manner and that’s the mindset you need to operate with during this moment in time: caution.

“We are speaking with some of the sharpest minds at Johns Hopkins University & Medicine on a restart and talked with New Japan’s people on how they’ve approached it – and they’ve done an incredible job… we also engaged some of our athletes who have completed outside of MLW during the pandemic to see what worked, what didn’t and what could be improved upon.”

“It’s very important to gather as much information, advice and medical analysis as possible and that’s what we’ve been doing. That analysis gives you the best ability to do your job and navigate the next steps in examining a restart.” Read more at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: The article states that a timeline for the restart is expected to be revealed next month, meaning it appears to be only a matter of time before MLW starts running shows again. Bauer previously indicated that he would not run shows during the pandemic, but it seems like he’s had a change of heart. The key is running safely so I’ll wait to see what precautions the company takes if and when they start running shows again before giving my take on whether it’s a good idea. My initial concern is that I don’t know if MLW would have the budget to do actual COVID-19 testing. Granted, they wouldn’t be the only company to run shows without doing actual COVID-19 testing, but two wrongs don’t make a right.