WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the show closed by a Retribution attack

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.962 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.956 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 1.894 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the men 18-49 and adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 demographics. All but two hours of the shows that ran opposite Smackdown on other networks were reruns. That said, there was plenty of sports competition on cable with the NBA, NHL, and MLB all having games.



Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show and discuss Raw Underground and other WWE concepts, The Rock's group buying the XFL, the Marty Jannetty story, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more...