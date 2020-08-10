(Updated) WWE Raw preview: Two matches advertised, Raw Underground, Retribution

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Asuka in a non-title match (Asuka earns a Raw Women’s Title shot at SummerSlam with a win).

-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

-Raw Underground continues.

-The Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio contract signing for SummerSlam opens Raw.

-Bianca Belair tries to beat the truth out of Zelina Vega.

-Mickie James returns to Raw.

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that the Retribution faction angle will continue. Raw was taped last today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.