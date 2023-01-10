What's happening...

01/10 Moore’s NXT audio review: New Year’s Evil with Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Title, 20-woman battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, Pretty Deadly gauntlet match for an NXT Tag Team Title shot

January 10, 2023

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: New Year’s Evil with Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Title, 20-woman battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, Pretty Deadly gauntlet match for an NXT Tag Team Title shot, and more (53:16)…

Click here for the January 10 NXT TV audio review. 

SPECIAL EPISODE

