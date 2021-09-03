9/3 AEW Rampage results: Moore’s live review of the All Out go-home show with CM Punk’s live appearance, Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia, Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson, Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a handicap match

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)
AEW Rampage (Episode 4)
Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena
Aired live September 3, 2021 on TNT
The show started off with the AEW Rampage intro theme. Excalibur, Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho were on commentary. Excalibur noted that CM Punk will join the commentary team during the main event…
1. Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson. Black cut the ring in half on Johnson early on by pacing left and right. Black dominated the early collar and elbow. Lee used some Judo rolls to avoid Black. Johnson managed to tag Black with a back elbow. Black tripped up Johnson with a rolling sweep. Black worked on Johnson with a series of European Uppercuts followed by a running back elbow. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]
