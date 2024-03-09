AEW Collision results (3/9): Murphy’s review of Chris Jericho vs. Titan, Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor, Atlanta Street Fight 

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 37)

Taped March 7, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

Aired March 9, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired and pyro shot off from the stage. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Dasha was the ring announcer…

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty). The match started with Taylor overpowering Danielson and winning a test of strength. Danielson responded with kicks to the leg but Taylor dropped him with a punch to the head and chops in the corner. Danielson reversed things and hit a series of kicks in the corner. Danielson followed up with additional kicks and strikes. Danielson began going to work on Taylor’s leg. Danielson dropkicked Taylor’s leg in the corner. Taylor retaliated with a knee lift and a straight punch knocking Danielson to the floor. The show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Taylor remained in control and leg dropped Danielson with his throat exposed on the ring apron. Taylor hit additional chops in the corner. Danielson came back by dropkicking the knee. Taylor missed a splash in the corner. Danielson went back to work on the knee, wrapping it around the ring post several times. Danielson hit a flying shotgun dropkick. Danielson hit a series of kicks on the hamstring. Danielson hit more kicks to the chest while Taylor was on his knees. Danielson went for the cover and Taylor kicked out at one.

Danielson hit two running kicks in the corner. He missed the third one and Taylor hit a clothesline and scored a near fall. Taylor hit some kicks and Danielson responded with forearms. Taylor hit a headbutt, slammed Danielson down to the mat and splashed him for a near fall. Taylor missed a cannonball in the corner. Danielson went for the Busaiku Knee, but Taylor caught him. Taylor went for a powerslam but Danielson slipped out and hit a series of kicks. Taylor missed a clothesline and Danielson hit Busaiku Knee for the win.

Bryan Danielson defeated Shane Taylor in about 12:00.

After the match, Will Ospreay came out to a nice ovation. Ospreay grabbed the microphone and got a second one for Danielson. He told the fans to applaud the match they had just seen. He told Danielson that it’s incredible to watch him work and for the number of years he’s been doing this, he’s still performing at the highest level. He added that in the short time he’s been in AEW, he’s noticed a lot of things, including that the backstage sandwiches are lovely. He’s also noticed that when Danielson walks the halls, the other talent looks at him and says “That’s Bryan Danielson.”

Ospreay said that Danielson sets the bar and the standard. He added that Danielson’s enthusiasm for wrestling was infectious and that he inspires everyone that loves pro wrestling. He thanked Danielson for everything he’s done. He then brought up Danielson interrupting the end of his match on Dynamite. He said he has that warped feeling that Danielson has something he wants to ask him.

Danielson said that’s about half right, as he has something he wants to ask him and something he wants to say to him. First, he welcomed Ospreay to AEW. Then he mentioned Ospreay’s match with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. Danielson said that not only did Ospreay win, but it was one of the best matches he’s ever seen. But he also listened to Ospreay at the media scrum where he’s been screaming for years that he’s the best wrester in the world and that he’s come to AEW to prove it. Danielson said he wants to give him that chance.

With that, Danielson challenged Ospreay to a match at Dynasty on April 21. Ospreay accepted and the two shook hands. [C]

Don’s Take: Danielson vs. Ospreay is a big-time match and a good start to building the Dynasty PPV. It seems that they’re really pushing for Oespray to be the face of the company. If the storytelling is right and combined with his tremendous in-ring ability, this could be the shot in the arm the company needs. As an aside, I continue to shake my head at the misuse of Shane Taylor who has essentially been relegated to an afterthought.

2. “The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Liam Gray, Adrian Alanis, and Jon Cruz in a trios match. Okada started the match and took turns dominating all three opponents. He then quickly hit the Rainmaker clothesline on Gray for the win.

“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson defeated Liam Gray, Adrian Alonis and Jon Cruz in a trios match in about 2:00.

After the match, Eddie Kingston ran out but was quickly beaten down by Okada and the Jacksons. Penta El Zero Meido ran out for the save, attacking the Jacksons but being stopped by Okada. The beatdown continued until PAC made his return and cleared the ring of the Jacksons. He faced off with Okada and traded blows. PAC hit Okada with a German suplex. He then charged at Okada, but the Jacksons pulled Okada out of the ring.

PAC grabbed the mic and said he’ll make this very clear – the Bastard’s back and he’s looking for trouble. He said if they’re looking for trouble, they’re barking up the correct tree. He said if they want it, he’ll give it to them as they reap what they sow.

Kingston took the mic and said, “Boston. Next week. Six-man tag. See you there.”

Don’s Take: Great to see PAC return and happy to see another big match added to Big Business this coming Wednesday. Aside from the matches PAC is capable of, including a showdown with Okada that will likely be great, I’m even more hopeful that this helps elevate Penta to relevance again, as he’s been floundering on pre-shows and Rampage for weeks. I don’t really see Eddie Kingston fitting into this story, but as Ray Fenix isn’t scheduled to return until May, it works for me.

3. Mariah May vs. Trish Adora. Basic chain wrestling to start as McGuinness fawned and gawked at ringside. Adora went to work on the arm and used some power moves to take down May. May slapped Adora and took her down with a flying head-scissors and a shotgun dropkick. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Adora knocked May down several times with double axhandle shots and senton splash for a near fall. Adora missed a strike and May took her down with a hair pull. May went for a running knee strike but Adora ducked and hit a German suplex for a near fall. May hit a headbutt and hit a running knee. She then followed up with her May Day finisher for the win.

Mariah May defeated Trish Adora in about 6:00.

After the match, Toni Storm came onto the stage with Luther. She introduced herself and said she was here to present the first annual Toni Award. She noted that it was “Toni” with an “I” so that they don’t get sued. She said the award was for an outstanding achievement at a professional wrestling event. She said the nominees were May for her portrayal of Storm at Revolution. She then announced May as the winner.

Storm walked to the ring to present May with the award, but Deonna Purrazzo emerged and attacked her with a shoe. May ran up the aisle to help and DDT’ed Purrazzo on the stage. Storm and May celebrated, with Storm placing one foot on Purrazzo to end the segment.

Don’s Take: So it looks like we’re getting another round of Storm vs. Purrazzo which I am happy about since Purrazzo is a main event level talent in my opinion. My concern is that there’s no sign that Purrazzo will win the title, so what happens next? Mercedes Mone will hopefully elevate the division but it really comes down to booking and storytelling. If AEW doesn’t commit to building compelling stories beyond the title challengers, my fear is that she’ll be relegated to Rampage in short order. She could always transition to ROH and run the division, but then one of the best female talents will be playing to a even smaller audience and behind a paywall.

4. Nick Wayne (w/Christian Cage, Killswitch, Mother Wayne) vs. Adam Priest. Aside from a brief hope spot, this was a complete squash for Wayne who won with his Wayne’s World finisher.

Nick Wayne defeated Adam Priest in 3:00.

Christian began arguing with a masked “fan” at ringside. The fan attacked Christian and pulled him over the barricade. He attacked Wayne and Killswitch as well. He then pulled off his mask to reveal himself, to the surprise of no one, to be Adam Copeland.

Back in the ring, Copeland had the TNT Championship and a case of some kind. The heels surrounded the ring but backed up when Copeland opened the case. The contents were not revealed. Copeland grabbed the mic and challenged Christian to “Copeland-Christian III” on Dynamite in Toronto on March 20th. He then announced it will be an “I Quit” match.

Don’s Take: I’ve enjoyed the Copeland and Christian feud, but I’m hoping their next match is their last. From there, it will be interesting to see where each goes since they’ve been so tied to each other for the last six months. Christian will be fine but as Copeland’s main objective was working with Christian, I’m intrigued to see what’s next.

[Hour Two] Lexy Nair was backstage with Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Karen Jarrett and Satnam Singh. Nair asked them about their strategy. Jarrett said that Saturday night is all right for fighting. Jarrett added the whole world wanted to know if he and Briscoe can trust each other. He told Briscoe that he doesn’t have to worry about trusting him. All he has to worry about is knowing that Jarrett will do anything to win the street fight. Lethal chimed in and said he trusts them both and hopes they trust him. Briscoe said he trusts Lethal, knows Jarrett is a dog and yelled “let’s do this” several times.

5. Chris Jericho vs. Titan. Jericho took Titan down to start. Titan responded with an arm drag. The two exchanged chops. Titan took Jericho down with a kick, walked the top rope and took him down with a huracanrana which sent Jericho to the floor. Titan followed up with a dive to the floor. The two traded blows on the floor before battling on the top rope. Jericho hit a face plant off the top rope for a near fall. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, it was still back and forth. Titan hit another dive onto Jericho on the floor. He followed up with a double stomp for a near fall. Jericho responded with a backbreaker for a near fall. Tony Schiavone announced that Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay had been made official for AEW Dynasty on April 21st. Jericho missed the Lionsault. Titan hit a spinning tornado DDT for a near fall.

Titan hit a flying double stomp for a near fall. He then went for a submission but waited too long and Jericho reversed it. Jericho went for the Lion Tamer but Titan rolled him up for a near fall. Titan attempted a dive off the second rope but Jericho converted it into the Code Breaker for a near fall. Jericho missed the Judas Effect and was met with a kick. Titan went for another huracanrana off the top rope but Jericho caught him in the Lion Tamer for the submission win.

Chris Jericho defeated Titan in 12:00.

After the match, the Gates of Agony ran out and attacked Jericho. HOOK ran out with a kendo stick for the save and cleared the team from the ring. [C]

Don’s Take: The match was OK for what it was. HOOK and Chris Jericho together is OK and I understand what they’re going for reminding viewers about Jericho’s relationship with Taz, but besides Jericho’s first match in ECW, I don’t recall them having a ton of interaction. That said, I’m happy to see the Gates of Agony getting some prime-time television time and am hoping they have a good showing in the upcoming tournament as they can definitely be utilized more.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring and introduced FTR. Tony said that FTR will have their chance to become three-time AEW Tag Team Champions when the tournament starts next week on Collision. Wheeler said that Revolution did not go according to plan for FTR. And all he can say is, “that’s life.” He said that life can knock you down and kick while you’re there. He added that the only thing to do is to get up, dust yourself off and keep moving forward. Wheeler said that 2024 marks ten years of FTR – a decade of them of getting knocked down, getting back up, dusting themselves off and moving forward. He mentioned that they will be in the tournament.

Harwood said that Collision has been built on the backs of tag team wrestling. He added that it would be easy for them to say that they’re the best tag team in the world, they’ll win the tournament and run the division. But he said he’s not a liar and he cannot confidently say that FTR is firing on all cylinders. He added he has self-doubt and perhaps FTR doesn’t belong in the tournament. But he told the fans if they’ll have them, they’ll give everything they have until they can’t get back up. And until then, they hope to become the three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

Harwood gave his “Top Guys Out” line but the Infantry, Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean, came out. Dean introduced them as the most dynamic, the most popular, the most handsome, the flyest, the coolest and most handsome tag team there is. Bravo said they respect FTR and everything they’ve done. He added when it comes to the tournament, may the best team win. The two teams shook hands. Bravo concluded, “because we’re coming for both of your spots, so that we can give the tag team division what it really needs – a revival.” Harwood said that the joke was cute but the Revival is dead, and if they meet in the tournament, so is the Infantry.

Don’s Take: A “revival.” Get it? In any case, I continue to like how they’re establishing the tag teams before the tournament starts. I’ve seen the Infantry in ROH before and this is one of the first times I’ve seen them have some kind of personality on the mic. I’m sure the teams will meet and now I’m looking forward to it.

6. Mistico vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico). The match started off evenly. Mystico hit a springboard elbow as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Angelico was in control until Mistico took him down with a huracanrana, a 619 and a flying dropkick sending Angelico to the floor. Mistico dove onto Serpentico. Mistico then continued the attack on Angelico on the floor. Back in the ring, Mistico hit a senton splash from the top rope for a near fall. Angelico rolled up Mistico for a close near fall. The two exchanged clotheslines and kicks. After a couple of additional near falls, Mistico trapped Angelico in an arm bar submission for the tap out win.

Mistico defeated Angelico in 9:00/

After the match, Mistico shook hands with Angelico and Serpentico. [C]

Don’s Take: Good for what it was but just another match for match’s sake. It looks like Collision is this week’s designated show to feature the generic CMLL talent.

7. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett in an Atlanta Street Fight. The brawl started as Briscoe, Lethal and Jarrett made their way to the ring. Briscoe and Lethal took turns diving onto King and Black. Lethal pulled out a table. Chris Jericho and HOOK vs. the Gates of Agony was made official for Dynamite. Jarrett attacked Matthews with a chair as Briscoe pulled out a second table.

Briscoe pulled out multiple chairs. King crashed into a chair while charging at Lethal. Jarrett attacked King with the chair. Black kicked Jarrett onto the timekeeper’s table. Lethal charged at King but King caught him and placed him on the table. King splashed Lethal through the table. Matthews brawled with Briscoe. Briscoe went to dive onto Matthews on the floor but King pushed him off the top rope. Briscoe overshot the table and landed back first on the chairs. The show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Matthews put lighter fluid on a table at ringside. Before Black could light it, Sonjay Dutt hit King with Jarrett’s guitar. King no-sold the shot and Dutt slipped away back to the locker room. Julia Hart blocked Dutt from leaving and gave Matthews gasoline that he dumped on Dutt. Hart went to light Dutt on fire but Karen Jarrett came out and low-blowed Matthews. Dutt pushed Matthews off the stage and through a table. Hart low-blowed Dutt and spit the black mist in Karen’s eyes. Great, she’s going to get all moody now.

Back in the ring, Jarrett and Lethal teamed up on King. Lethal and King exchanged blows. King locked in a sleeper hold and dropped Lethal from the apron. Jarrett smashed his guitar over King’s head and King fell through a table at ringside. Black hit his The End spin kick on Jarrett.

Black went to hit Briscoe with the spike but Briscoe blocked and hit the Jay Driller on Black. Briscoe went to attack Black with the spike but Hart grabbed Briscoe’s leg. Briscoe went to dive onto Black and Matthews at ringside but they caught him and power bombed him on the apron. They then lit the table on fire and power bombed Briscoe through it. Black rolled Briscoe back in the ring and covered him for the win.

“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett in an Atlanta Street Fight in about 13:00.

After the match, the House of Black celebrated and officials tended to Mark Briscoe in the ring as the show went off the air.

Don’s Take: As I’ve said, the story doesn’t really do anything for me including the awkward alliance between Briscoe, Lethal and Jarrett. That sad, this was a very good brawl and a solid main event. While I generally like to save flaming table spots for big pay-per-view matches, it popped the live crowd, and it was a good ending to the chaos. I will assume that there will be a follow up match to officially end the feud at the Supercard of Honor show in a few weeks.

Despite being taped, there were several storyline advancements and newsworthy moments on this episode of Collision which made for a fun night. With the recent additions of Okada and Will Ospreay, along with the upcoming addition of Mercedes Mone, there may be some interesting times ahead for AEW. As we’ve said, great matches aren’t the issue. If they can combine that with some good stories, we all win. I’m seeing little signs of improvement and time will tell if they continue. Hopefully good things to come.

That will do it for me for tonight and I’ll check back in next week for another edition of Rampage. Until then!