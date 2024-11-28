ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Rocky Romero vs. Pat Buck and “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson

-Josh Woods vs. Matt Taven

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Beef and JD Drake

-“MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor vs. “Iron Savages” Beefcake Boulder and Bulk Bronson

-John Silver vs. AR Fox

-Queen Aminata in action

-EJ Nduka and Lee Johnson in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on November 14 in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).