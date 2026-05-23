WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results (5/23): Powell’s live review of Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Title, Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Titles

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 23, 2026, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Simulcast live on Peacock (and YouTube internationally)

Michael Cole opened the show, and then a video package aired… Cole listed the attendance as 10,714. He was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, and Lilian Garcia was the ring announcer…

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley made her entrance. Cole and Barrett checked in from their desk at ringside. Charlotte Flair’s entrance followed. She waited for Alexa Bliss, whose entrance followed, and then they headed to the ring together. Flair wore gear covered with friendship bracelets. Jade Cargill’s entrance theme played, and then she made her entrance with B-Fab and Michin. They all wore hats and gear that Cole said was in tribute to the late Michael Jackson…

Powell’s POV: The ropes were red, white, and blue. The SNME logo was in the middle of the ring and on the LED boards. Otherwise, it looks like a pretty standard WWE event. Also, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,047 with 10,620 tickets distributed. There are 11,455 seats on the map. The last time WWE ran the venue, 5,638 tickets were distributed for the April 21, 2024, “Sunday Stunner” event. Cole listed the attendance as 10,714, so this is one of those rare times when WrestleTix listed a higher number of tickets distributed than WWE announced.

1. WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin in a six-woman tag team match. Ripley put B-Fab down with an early clothesline. The crowd was hot to start. Ripley went to her corner. Both of her partners held their hands out, but Ripley opted to tag Bliss into the match.

A short time later, Jade and Flair ended up in the ring together. Jade turned and knocked Ripley off the apron with a forearm strike. Michin ran in and hit Flair from behind. The heel trio isolated Flair, whose opponents eventually returned to the apron. Flair was sent to the heel corner, where she knocked Jade and B-Fab off the apron with strikes.

Michin pulled Flair off the ropes with a huracanrana and covered her for a two count. Michin set up for a move, but Flair countered with a backdrop. Michin tagged B-Fab, who ran in to stop Flair from getting to her corner. Flair came close, but B-Fab cut her off and then knocked Bliss off the apron with a forearm. Flair and B-Fab threw simultaneous kicks that left both wrestlers down.

Flair made the hot tag to Ripley, while Michin tagged in. Ripley ducked a clothesline from Michin and then dropkicked Jade off the apron. Ripley slammed Michin face-first to the mat and then hit her with a basement dropkick. Ripley hit a missile dropkick and then covered Michin for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Ripley set up for her Riptide finisher, but had to give it up when Jade ran in. Rioley put Jade down and then headbutted Michin, who avoided the Riptide. Michin went for a head-scissors move, but Ripley stuffed it and powered her up, only to have Michin perform a Poison Rana for a near fall. Ripley caught Michin with a kick and tagged in Bliss.

Bliss put Michin down with a DDT and covered her for a two count. B-Fab tagged in and ran at Bliss, who caught her in Sister Abigail position, but B-Fab escaped. B-Fab dropped Bliss with a DDT and covered her for a two count. Michin tagged in. Bliss avoided a double team and tagged out.

Flair cleared B-Fab from the ring and set up for a Figure Eight, but Michin kicked her toward her corner, where Flair stopped short of running into Ripley. Michin put Flair down with a Styles Clash. Ripley ran in and dropkicked Michin to break up the pin. Jade ran in and put Ripley down. Bliss punched Jade, who no-sold it. Flair ran in and dropped Jade. All six wrestlers were down around 14:00.

Jade and Ripley both tagged in, which got a rise out of the crowd. Cole hyped their Clash in Italy match for a week from Sunday. Ripley avoided a pump kick and then drilled Jade with a headbutt. Ripley hit the Riptide and had her pinned, but Michin broke it up. There was a series of kicks that left everyone other than Ripley and Flair down.

Flair offered a handshake to Ripley, who was about to accept, but she had to take out a charging Michin. Ripley and Flair performed simultaneous fallaway slams. Ripley and Flair shook hands. Bliss jumped into their arms. Jade returned and hit the babyfaces from behind. Jade hit Ripley with a pump kick and Jaded, and then pinned her clean…

Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin defeated Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss in 16:45 in a six-woman tag team match.

Powell’s POV: A very good opening match. They did a nice tease for a future Jade vs. Flair match, and the finish sends Jade into her WWE Women’s Championship match with a pinfall win over Ripley. The Flair and Jade teaser spot didn’t get a big reaction from the crowd, but I’m sure that won’t be an issue once they start their actual program. Anyone who has been frustrated by the abundance of ads during WWE premium live events has to be loving this show so far.

Cole narrated split-screen shots of the wrestlers featured in upcoming matches, and then Penta was shown signing autographs as he arrived at the building…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Ethan Page inside his dressing room. Page said Penta is a hell of a champion and a fighting champion. He said there’s a reason he’s the Intercontinental Champion, and it’s so he can hand him the title later tonight…

Cole hyped Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca as coming up next, and then a video package spotlighted the build to the match…

Backstage, Kelley interviewed Sol Ruca, who said she wasn’t taking the match lightly. She said Lynch can underestimate her all she wants. She said it would take just one Sol Snatcher to send the message that the next generation is here. Ruca made her entrance.

Becky Lynch exited her dressing room and delivered a brief promo as she made the short walk backstage before making her entrance…

2. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match. Jessika Carr was the referee. Lynch took a cheap shot at Ruca with the title belt. Carr waited until Ruca fired back and then called for the opening bell to start the match. Ruca performed a springboard crossbody block and followed up with a kick. Ruca went to the apron, kicked Lynch, and then performed a springboard flip into a clothesline.

Lynch went to the floor, and Ruca went to the apron. Ruca ran up the ring post and pushed off to perform a moonsault onto Lynch on the floor. Back in the ring, Ruca worked over Lynch with punches in the corner until Carr pulled her back. Lynch kicked Ruca, who came right back with a kick of her own. Ruca went for the Sol Snatcher, but Lynch shoved Carr into it. Cole noted that Ruca didn’t get all of the Sol Snatcher (again).

Sol Ruca defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch by DQ in 2:25 in a non-title match.

A “Becky sucks” chant broke out as she walked up the aisle. Ruca checked on Carr, and then Lynch rushed back to the ring and hit her from behind. Lynch put Ruca down with a Manhandle Slam and then worked over over with punches. Lynch performed another Manhandle Slam and threw more punches. Referee Dan Engler showed up on the apron and shouted at Lynch, who chased him off the apron and then hit Ruca with another Manhandle Slam before making her exit…

Powell’s POV: I’m fine with Lynch getting disqualified, but the brief match time was disappointing. I suppose this moves them a step closer to Lynch vs. Carr, but Ruca’s character will seek revenge first.

A Penta promo video aired… A video package aired on the Intercontinental Title… John Cena hosted a Club WWE ad, and then they went to commercials… [C] The broadcast team narrated highlights from the previous match…

Backstage, Becky Lynch complained to Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis that she was disqualified even though she’s not the one who made contact with the referee. Aldis said he just spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who booked Lynch vs. Ruca for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Italy…

Powell’s POV: Wow, I didn’t realize how off the Sol Snatcher actually was until they showed the replay. I’m not sure if it was botched that badly or if the idea was that Lynch shoving Carr somehow disrupted the move. Assuming they make the Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar rematch official on Monday for Clash in Italy, this will be one of the most loaded non-Big Four PLEs in a long time.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Nia Jax and Lash Legend, who spoke briefly about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match…

Ethan Page made his entrance for the Intercontinental Championship match. Penta made his entrance…

3. Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship. Lilian Garcia delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole said the Intercontinental Title has changed hands just once on SNME, back in 1992 when Shawn Michaels beat Davey Boy Smith. Cole also said Triple H won the Intercontinental Title for the first time in the SNME host venue.

The wrestlers both ended up on the floor. Page backdropped Penta onto the broadcast table. Page returned to the ring. The referee counted, but Page broke it by attacking Penta, because he couldn’t win the title via count-out. Page got Penta back in the ring and applied a chin lock while a graphic listed the AAA show for 9CT/10ET (on YouTube).

A short time later, Pena battled back and performed a flip dive onto Page on the floor. Back in the ring, Page caught Penta with a kick and tried to go up top, but Penta cut him off and eventually pulled Page down with a head-scissors. Penta performed a springboard into a DDT for a near fall. A “Penta” chant broke out.

Page cut off the Penta Driver. Page caught Penta with a kick and then slammed him to the mat and covered him for a two count. Penta jumped over a charging Page in the corner and then hit him with a Backstabber for a near fall. Both wrestlers traded strikes in the middle of the ring until they threw simultaneous kicks that left them both down.

Penta stuffed an Ego Driver attempt, and then hit a Penta Driver for a near fall. Barrett asked how many times we’ve seen Penta win with that move (a lot… before it became a near fall move in WWE). Penta and Page fought for position on the ropes. Penta got the better of it, leaving Page seated in front of him. Page reached up and pulled Penta’s mask, and then hit an avalanche slam for a near fall. Page acted shocked that he didn’t get the win.

Page removed a turnbuckle pad. The referee caught him and then reapplied the pad like a moron while Page removed another turnbuckle pad. Page sent Penta into the exposed turnbuckle and then rolled him up. The referee eventually turned around and counted a near fall. Penta avoided Page, who crashed into the exposed turnbuckle. Penta executed a springboard Mexican Destroyer and got the three count…

Penta defeated Ethan Page in 14:25 to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: A strong match. I’m surprised this wasn’t positioned as the show’s main event. Penta went over clean, but Page looked great in defeat, and I’ll be surprised if they don’t run it back soon. It goes both ways, but it’s cool to see that Page betting on himself by leaving AEW has worked out so well for him.

Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella inside their dressing room. Brie said she’s forever grateful for Paige stepping in when Nikki Bella got hurt. Paige said they weren’t supposed to be champions and they’re underdogs who aren’t supposed to win tonight, but they still would… [C]

Cole hyped Saturday Night’s Main Event for July 18 in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were featured in a promo video. Yes, they still want the smoke…

Nia Jax and Lash Legend made their entrance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match. Brie Bella made her entrance and waited on the stage for Paige, whose entrance followed…

4. Brie Bella and Paige vs. “The Irresistible Forces” Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lilian Garcia delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match using the old school SNME microphone that was lowered from above the ring.

Jax charged the champions when the bell rang, but they avoided her. It looked like the idea was for Paige and Brie to perform a double dropkick on Legend, but Paige dropkicked her, and then Brie was late and dropkicked the air. A short time later, Jax distracted Paige from the apron, allowing Legend to take offensive control. The challengers isolated Paige.

Paige eventually avoided a charging Jax, who crashed into the corner. Brie took the hot tag and performed a missile dropkick and then threw a series of Yes Kicks at Jax. Brie hit Jax with a running knee strike before covering her for two. Jax popped up Brie, and headbutted her. Jax hoisted up Brie and tagged out. Jax performed a Samoan Drop. Legend splashed Brie, and the broadcast team questioned her decision not to go for the pin.

Jax tagged in, and the challengers hit their finisher, but Paige dropkicked Legend, causing her to crash into Jax to break up the pin. Brie crawled to her corner and tagged out. Paige went up top and dove onto Jax, who caught her, but Paige countered with a sunset flip. Brie used her legs to add leverage while Paige pinned Jax.

Brie Bella and Paige beat “The Irresistible Forces” Nia Jax and Lash Legend in 8:25 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A forgettable match. I’m over the Paige and Brie alliance, and it seems I’m not alone considering how tame the live crowd was during the match.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk and hyped the Clash in Italy event for next Sunday at 1CT/2ET, with the first hour on ESPN. They officially added Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Championship, and the Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar rematch…

Wade Barrett narrated a video package on tag team wrestling that showed a lot of classic footage, and set up the World Tag Team Title match…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Paul Heyman while Logan Paul and Austin Theory warmed up inside their dressing room. Heyman spoke briefly about Logan and Theory retaining. Logan said he and Theory are the greatest tag team champions in history. Logan said the Street Profits want the smoke. Logan said the tag team titles are the smoke, but they’re not for the Street Profits. “They’re for us,” Theory closed… [C]

Powell’s POV: Props to Theory for somehow memorizing all three words of his part of the promo.

Cole hyped tonight’s AAA show, and the May 30 event headlined by the Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano mask vs. mask match…

The Street Profits made their entrance, which included the Solo Cups. The champions’ entrance followed. Logan Paul tore a couple of fan signs in half…

5. Logan Paul and Austin Theory (w/Paul Heyman) vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles. Lilian Garcia delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Cole said the tag titles changed hands only once on SNME, when The Brainbusters beat Demolition in 1989.

A “Logan sucks” chant broke out. Theory covered his partner’s ears. Ford rolled up Theory for a two count. Paul tagged in and put Ford down with a shoulder block. Ford kipped up. Ford avoided Logan and performed some acrobatics before clearing Logan from the ring. Logan returned and ate a dropkick. Theory ran in and also took a dropkick from Ford, who tagged out.

The Profits cleared the ring and then played to the crowd. Heyman spoke with his team and said they were leaving. The Profits caught up to the champions in the entrance aisle and got them back to ringside. Back in the ring, Dawkins got the better of Logan and then knocked Theory off the apron. Logan took advantage of the distraction by going on the offensive and knocking Ford off the apron.

The show ran past the top of the hour, as the champions isolated Dawkins. Logan jumped off his partner’s back and splashed Dawkins in the corner. Theory followed up with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Logan held Dawkins while Theory threw punches at him. A “Fire Logan” chant broke out while fans opposite the hard camera held up “Fire Logan Paul” signs.

Dawkins sent Logan to the floor and had Theory down. Dawkins dove to his corner for the tag, but Logan pulled Ford to the floor. Logan tagged in and tried for another jump off Theory’s back into a splash, but Dawkins avoided it and finally tagged out.

Ford worked over both opponents and then shook the ropes. Ford powerslammed Theory and hit a standing moonsault for a near fall. Theory caught Ford with an elbow and hoisted him up, but Ford slipped away. Theory made a blind tag and performed a Buckshot Lariat, er, springboard somersault lariat, as Barrett had to call it.

The Profits performed a double team move on Theory. Ford hit Logan with a suicide dive. The Profits hit a Doomsday Blockbuster on Theory and had him beat, but Logan returned to break it up. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Ford and Dawkins cleared the champions from the ring. Ford performed his dive over the turnbuckle onto both men on the floor. Ford grabbed the tag team titles off the podium and let out a primal scream.

Bron Breakker ran out and tried to spear Ford, who leapfrogged him, and then Dawkins shoulder-blocked Breakker over the broadcast table and onto the broadcast team’s chairs. Ford threw Theory back inside the ring, where Dawkins put him down with a spinebuster. Ford hit a frog splash and had Theory pinned, but Heyman put Theory’s foot on the ropes.

Ford looked at Heyman and went after him. Heyman backed away. Ford ran and jumped off the ring steps, but Logan stepped in and hit him with brass knuckles on his fist. Logan rolled Ford back inside the ring. Dawkins hit Logan with a flip dive, but Theory got the three count on Ford.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in 16:30 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

The broadcast team narrated highlights from the match. The executive producer credits were shown as Logan, Theory, Heyman, and Breakker stood in the entrance aisle. Cole was wrapping up the show when Breakker ran back to the ring.

Breakker speared Dawkins. Breakker followed up with another spear on Ford. Breakker kipped up and then exited the ring. Logan and Theory returned to the ring. Heyman stood on the apron as Breakker entered the ring and raised the arms of his Vision allies to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A terrific tag team match. Here’s hoping it’s the start of a great rivalry between these teams. I’m happy they didn’t go with the title change here, as this could lead to a great chase for the Profits if it’s booked right. Breakker’s involvement added to the build toward The Vision vs. The Street Profits and Seth Rollins six-man tag match, as this should give the Profits a reason to accept Rollins’ help.

Overall, this was a strong show despite the lack of an obvious main event on paper. I will have a lot more to say about the show when I team up with Jake Barnett for tonight’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast, which will be free to everyone. Let us know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my AEW Double or Nothing live review on Sunday.

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