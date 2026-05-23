WWE Clash in Italy lineup: Five matches set for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash in Italy event that will be held on Sunday, May 31, in Turin, Italy, at the Inalpi Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Powell’s POV: A loaded lineup. The WWE Intercontinental Championship was added during Saturday Night’s Main Event. Becky Lynch was disqualified during their non-title match on SNME, and Nick Aldis announced the title match afterward. The Oba vs. Lesnar rematch was also officially advertised when the broadcast team ran through the lineup during SNME. Barrett later stated that Oba still needs to sign the contract. Technically, so do Jacob Fatu and Gunther for their respective matches.

The countdown show and the first hour of Clash in Italy will be simulcast on ESPN. Join me for my live review as the show streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at the afternoon start time of 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).